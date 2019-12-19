Record-Setting Growth Year In 2019

SONGTRUST will close out 2019 with milestone growth, the company announced today. SONGTRUST posted record-setting increases for the total number of songs, songwriters, and producers represented, significant increases in the amount of royalties paid to clients, and an expanded global reach.

SONGTRUST now administers the musical works of more than 300,000 songwriters, producers, and other rights holders, and a catalog of more than 2,000,000 songs. The company’s royalty collections have increased by nearly 250%.

“Every musician around the world, whether they’re an artist, songwriter, producer, or composer, should be able to easily and efficiently collect the royalties due to them without relinquishing their creative control,” said Pres. MOLLY NEUMAN. “As the music industry continues to evolve, SONGTRUST has become the preferred option for more songwriters, composers, and creators to have access to the global music publishing network we are expanding every day. We are focused on being a business partner to the creative community, offering fair, flexible and affordable terms that help them get what they are owed.”

