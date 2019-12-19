Fires Chuck Bonniwell

SALEM News-Talk KNUS-A/DENVER has fired host CHUCK BONNIWELL after he said he wanted "a nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of "the never-ending impeachment of DONALD TRUMP."

ABC NEWS reports, "The firing came just hours after a father who lost his son in a school shooting in COLORADO earlier this year said the host should be fired."

BONNIWELL made the comments TUESDAY afternoon coming back from a commercial break before being immediately interrupted by his cohost and wife JULIE HAYDEN.

"No, no, don’t even say that!" HAYDEN said. "Don’t call us! CHUCK didn’t say that."

« see more Net News