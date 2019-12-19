Jim Vicevich

ENTERCOM News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD's JIM VICEVICH will be retiring at the end of the year. The station broadcast a special farewell show in his honor on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19th from 9a-12p (ET). WILL MAROTTI will succeed VICEVICH on “Sound Off CONNECTICUT.”

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to JIM, who has dedicated over 15 years of his career to the people of HARTFORD,” said SVP/Market Manager STEPHANIE PERL. “He has developed a strong bond with the local community through the show ‘Sound Off CONNECTICUT’ and is a true media icon in the market. We thank him for all of his contributions to our station and local community and wish him all of the best.”

“While I’m sad to be leaving due to my Lupus, I’m happy that I’ve had the opportunity to entertain and interact with our audience for over 15 years,” said VICEVICH. “I’m honored to be a part of this station’s great history. Very few people have had the chance to get behind the same microphone of other WTIC greats like BOB STEELE and RAY DUNAWAY. Thank you to everyone who has played a role in making my time here special.”

