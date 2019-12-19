On The Move

ENVISION NETWORKS’ "The Phone Jibba" now gives affiliates a simple-to-use portal to access and download content through RADIOJETPACK.COM. Affiliates will find content, one-click download capabilities and will soon have access to the entire Phone Jibba audio archives. The layout also makes it easy for interested stations to listen to samples, sign up for a free trial and preview segments.

“I couldn’t be happier with it,” said TRACY JOHNSON. “It looks good, but the functionality behind the scenes is state of the art. It’s really outstanding.”

Check out the new portal here.

