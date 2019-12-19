Ivy Savoy-Smith

ENTERCOM ups IVY SAVOY-SMITH to SVP/Market Manager of the WASHINGTON, DC cluster, effective immediately. She will report to Chief Revenue Officer/Regional Pres. BOB PHILIPS.

“During her time here at ENTERCOM, IVY has embodied leadership, strategic thinking, accountability and hard work,” said PHILIPS. “She is a forward thinker who has produced undeniable results and we are excited to have her lead ENTERCOM/WASHINGTON, DC into the new decade.”

“I’m grateful to BOB for giving me this opportunity to begin this new chapter of my career,” said SAVOY-SMITH. “Working at ENTERCOM has been an unbelievable experience and I look forward to putting my stamp on the DC cluster and leveraging the power of radio to continue to give back to the local community.”

