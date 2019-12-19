New Filing

Earlier this month (NET NEWS 12/6), ALL ACCESS reported GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS claiming a victory in its legal fight suit against the RADIO MUSIC LICENSING COMMITTEE (RMLC), as the U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE weighed in on behalf of GMR and urged a federal court to reject RMLC’s latest legal moves.

Now, the RMLC responds with an 18-page document, writing that the DOJ improperly inserted its views into this Federal court proceeding three months late without being asked, and badly misconstrued RMLC’s and GMR’s arguments.

The RMLC asks the presiding judge to ignore the DOJ filing. Their court document asks fore a decision based upon GMR’s and RMLC’s filings that antitrust violations did not occur.

Read the full RMLC response here.

« see more Net News