Surprise Local Family With Christmas Tree, Tahoe Truck

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO UAC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO's "JAGGER & KRISTI In The Morning" surprised the DELGADO family of EL CAJON with a CHRISTMAS wish -- a tree with all the trimmings, a box of presents for their children and a much-needed new CHEVROLET TAHOE.

The DELGADOS were nominated by their friend ASHLEY for “JAGGER & KRIST's CHRISTMAS Wish,” where MAGIC 92.5 listeners can nominate a family member or friend they feel deserve to receive a wish on behalf of the radio station.

The letter shared the difficulty MIKE and ASHLEY DELGADO and family were experiencing with MIKE managing a job injury and unable to work, his struggle to get compensation and treatment, as well as health issues suffered by ASHLEY, putting the family in severe financial trouble.

JAGGER & KRISTI granted the wish to the DELGADOS at MAGIC 92.5 studios, who arrived unaware of the letter or incoming gifts. Said JAGGER, “This CHRISTMAS wish hit us hard, the moment we read about the hardship being endured by the DELGADOS, we knew we needed this one to be big and special. Fortunately, we have an incredible partner at COURTESY CHEVROLET, who have provided cars in the past and agreed to help once again this year. I couldn’t be any happier, I really hope this help can turn things around for MIKE and ASHLEY and their family”

KRISTI added, “All it takes is one unexpected accident or illness to throw a family into a struggle, I hope this makes for a memorable CHRISTMAS for the DELGADOS. I also want to thank all the MAGIC listeners for their contributions and our sponsors ALTUS SCHOOLS and BETTER OFF MED SPA for helping make this Wish and all the others possible!”

