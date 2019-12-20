Marty Linck

HUBBARD RADIO Adult Hits WARH (106.5 THE ARCH) and Rock KSHE/ST. LOUIS have hired MARTY LINCK as Brand Content Manager for both stations. LINCK will oversee day-to-day programming operations and brand development to strengthen ratings and revenue.

“MARTY is a dedicated leader whose professionalism and experience has achieved outstanding results. He also brings many years of success in managing high-performance radio brands that focus on live and local talent. We are excited to add him to our team,” said VP/Market Manager JOHN KIJOWSKI.

OM TOMMY MATTERN said, “We are extremely excited to have MARTY LINCK leading THE ARCH and KSHE. He is an exceptional programmer who has tremendous knowledge of these two brands and the ST. LOUIS market."

LINCK will finish his job as Brand Director for the JACK-FM radio network at the end of the year. Before that, he was OM for the ENTERCOM-owned KYKY, KEZK and KNOU in ST. LOUIS, and PD at JACK-FM, NASHVILLE before that.

Added LINCK, “The opportunity to work with HUBBARD RADIO, JOHN KIJOWSKI and TOMMY MATTERN, along with great brands like KSHE and The ARCH is a dream come true!”

« see more Net News