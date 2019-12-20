Rob Simbeck (Photo: Facebook)

After nearly 25 years as the NASHVILLE-based writer and artist interviewer for “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40” (CT40) and, before that, “American Country Countdown,” ROB SIMBECK has retired from the show. He says. “I will continue to write books, articles, and songs, and may well take on a project or two on the ROW.”

SIMBECK revealed the news on FACEBOOK today (12/19), posting, “With BOB [KINGSLEY’s] passing in OCTOBER, my role with the show felt complete, and my retirement commenced DECEMBER 1st. No words could express the joy I felt in working with BOB and his wonderful crew in putting out a show we were always proud of.

“It was announced yesterday that SEATTLE-based host and personality FITZ will take over as permanent host of CT40,” SIMBECK continued. “I wish him and the wonderful staff I called colleagues for all these years the best as they go forward.”

Nashville journalist DEBORAH EVANS PRICE, who has worked for the show in the past, returns to fill SIMBECK’s shoes.

