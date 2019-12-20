Children's National Hospital Check

ENTERCOM Spanish Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON, DC raised over $440,000 to benefit CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL during its annual CHILDREN'S NATIONAL RADIOTON.

The amount donated during the 12th annual event brought overall contributions to over $4.6 million since 2008. In addition to funds raised the day of, the station succeeded in registering 692 new “Miracle Workers,” donors who have committed to making monthly contributions to the hospital for the next year.

Said WLZL PD CANDY CINTRON, “We are committed to supporting the health and success of our local community and strive to use our voice as a vehicle for raising awareness for important issues, particularly children’s health. Our listeners got in the holiday spirit and generously joined us to support CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL. I couldn’t be prouder of our audience, on-air talent, promotions team and all the volunteers who helped bring this to fruition.”

“CHILDREN'S NATIONAL RADIOTON” was broadcast live from the EL ZOL 107.9 studio from 6a-7p. (ET) on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12th and FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13th. Programming featured interviews with patients and their families, along with special guest appearances by NBC TELEMUNDO sportscaster MOISES LINARES and UNIVISION promotions director and ZONA DMV ENTERTAINMENT host ARELY PEREZ MORALES.

« see more Net News