$1 Billion Lawsuit Verdict

A jury handed down a a $1 billion verdict on THURSDAY against ISP COX COMMUNICATIONS in a lawsuit that claimed it allowed its internet subscribers to illegally download music.

“Rather than stop its subscribers’ unlawful activity, COX prioritized its own profits over its legal obligations,” the suit alleged.

VARIETY reports, "The jury delivered the verdict after a three-week trial in federal court in ALEXANDRIA, VA., finding that COX was liable for infringement of 10,017 recordings and compositions, each infringement costing over $99,000. Fifty-three music companies — including recording giants SONY MUSIC, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and top publishers SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP — filed suit in JULY 2018, alleging that Cox had ignored infringement notices and allowed repeat offenders to continue to use its service, essentially turning a blind eye to the practice."

