Prepayment Of Loan

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION will make a prepayment on DECEMBER 30th of $25 million of term loans under the company's senior secured term loan credit facility entered into on NOVEMBER 30, 2017.

ENTRAVISION anticipates funding this prepayment by using cash on hand. Following the prepayment, approximately $218 million will remain outstanding under the company's term loan credit facility.

"We continue to proactively manage our capital structure and over the past several years have opportunistically reduced our total debt," said Chairman/CEO WALTER F. ULLOA. "By maintaining a solid balance sheet we are well positioned to continue to execute on our strategic plan and return capital to our shareholders through our share repurchase program and dividend."

