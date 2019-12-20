To Provide Comprehensive Podcast Reports In The United States

TRITON DIGITAL will launch Podcast Reports in the UNITED STATES, powered by their Podcast Metrics measurement service. The Reports will provide a ranking of the Top Networks and Top Podcasts in the U.S., as measured by Podcast Metrics. Reported entities will be ranked by Average Weekly Downloads, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

“We are pleased to leverage our 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise to provide reliable and informative data around podcast consumption in the U.S.,” said Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “Our Podcast Reports will provide buyers with the trusted, third-party podcast measurement they need to make informed decisions around podcast advertising. Furthermore, our reports will provide podcast Networks with the reputable consumption data they need to grow their podcast strategies, gain a better understanding of their listening audiences, and increase their advertising revenue.”

A number of preeminent podcast Networks have signed on to participate in TRITON’s Podcast Report, including NPR, ENTERCOM’s RADIO.COM Podcast Network, STITCHER and CUMULUS MEDIA.

« see more Net News