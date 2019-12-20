Philip Teresi & 'Skip' Echeverria

CUMULUS News-Talk KMJ-A-F (NEWSTALK 580)/FRESNO adds “SKIP” ECHEVERRIA with PHILIP TERESI from 2-6p.

“You’d be hard pressed to find someone in this valley that doesn’t know the legend that is KMJ. When I started radio in 2001, I didn’t anticipate this opportunity. But having been born and raised in FRESNO, a graduate from FRESNO STATE, and having chosen to raise my own family and base my mental health practice locally, I have a vested interest in the continued success of my community. I absolutely love this valley and its people. I’m honored and excited to join the KMJ team and am looking forward to conversations about topics that are important to us,” said ECHEVERRIA.

“We are very excited to welcome SKIP to the KMJ family. She’s already established herself as a star in our market, which means KMJ’s future just got a lot brighter,” said VP/GM PATTY HIXSON.

“I’m elated to be a part of the next step at KMJ. SKIP makes a brilliant, powerful addition to the station. Bringing SKIP to KMJ benefits the audience, the sponsors, and the station as a whole,” added TERESI.

« see more Net News