New Board Members

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU held its biannual board of directors meeting in ATLANTA, GE, OCT. 15-16. During the meeting, a new slate of incoming directors was approved.

Newly Elected Directors:

ROB BABIN, RVP, COX MEDIA GROUP

DAVE BESTLER, Chief Financial Officer, HUBBARD RADIO

KRISTIN CANTRELL, Owner/CEO, SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA/CAPCITY COMMUNICATIONS

