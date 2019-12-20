-
Radio Advertising Bureau Board Of Directors Elects New Directors For 2020
The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU held its biannual board of directors meeting in ATLANTA, GE, OCT. 15-16. During the meeting, a new slate of incoming directors was approved.
Newly Elected Directors:
- ROB BABIN, RVP, COX MEDIA GROUP
- DAVE BESTLER, Chief Financial Officer, HUBBARD RADIO
- KRISTIN CANTRELL, Owner/CEO, SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA/CAPCITY COMMUNICATIONS
