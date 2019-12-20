Raises $604,606.84 For Duke Children's

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WRAL (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH, NC held its 25th annual Radiothon for DUKE CHILDREN’s on DECEMBER 17th and 18th. The two-day, 25-hour broadcast was hosted by the MIX morning show TWO MEN AND MOM; KYLE SMELSER, BRYAN LORD and SARAH KING.

The MIX 101.5 Radiothon is DUKE CHILDREN’s largest single fundraising event each year. This event raises funds to benefit children’s programs and further support the continuation of excellence within the medical and surgical programs at DUKE CHILDREN’s.

MIX 101.5 has raised over $18,148,667 for the kids at DUKE CHILDREN’s over the past 25 years thanks to the compassion and caring of MIX 101.5 listeners, sponsors, patient families and hundreds of volunteers.

