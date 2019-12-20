Steve Cochran

Shocker! ROBERT FEDER reports longtime NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO morning man STEVE COCHRAN is out and BOB SIROTT is in for wakeups at the station.

"COCHRAN, who has hosted mornings since 2013, was informed of the change moments after he got off the air FRIDAY. He is expected to be paid through the remainder of his contract, which runs through the end of 2020," sources told FEDER.

« see more Net News