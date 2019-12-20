Happy Holidays!

BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING Hot AC WDAQ (98Q)/DANBURY, CT had another great turnout for the 9th annual Bags & Bears last weekend. It all benefits foster kids in the area. Approximately 4,500 kids under 18 are in state care in CONNECTICUT.

PD/MD RICH MINOR shares, "At the start of this event in 2011, the idea behind Bags & Bears was that many kids in foster care were often in a period of transition, when being placed in a new foster home. Many times, they wouldn't have a nice bag in which to hold their belongings. No backpack, bookbag, or tote bag. And the 'Bear' part represents a teddy bear to comfort a child during that period of change and uncertainty. Over the years, we've expanded Bags & Bears to include toys, stuffed animals, books, gift cards, baby items & toiletries, you name it. Many of the items are used as CHRISTMAS gifts for foster kids. Other items (baby clothes, toiletries) are imperative and get used throughout the upcoming year, when time is crucial, and a child is placed quickly with a family."

