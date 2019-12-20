From J.R. Russ

Veteran Programmer and talent J.R. RUSS stuck a toe in the podcast pond this FALL with the "Top 10 signs seen on ESPN's College Gameday Live". The live broadcast airs prior to college games from various campuses around the country as hyped-up students behind the anchor desk waving signs like "Baby Yoda for Heisman", "Navy killed John Wick's dog" and "My wife fakes it on 4th down".

At only about five minutes each, other episodes visit #LSU @ #UGA, #LSU at #Alabama and #Oklahoma at #Baylor and the most recent #Army-#Navy signs currently hosted on BUZZSPROUT.COM.

« see more Net News