Gina & Joe's Christmas Wish

NRG MEDIA AC/Top 40 KBBK (B107.3)/LINCOLN, NE morning show hosts GINA and JOE have wrapped the 17th year of their annual CHRISTMAS WISH program. This year, the program helped 11 families in the LINCOLN area receive the items and money they need to get themselves through the holiday season, and a hand up for their life that will last well into the NEW YEAR. After the submissions are vetted by the selection committee, the wish is granted in person by GINA and JOE, often times surprising the WISH recipient with the help of their nominator.

This year, GINA & JOE have seen something new — individual listeners of the show making anonymous monetary donations to CHRISTMAS WISH, in amounts as high as $2,500! They have also seen local businesses in the community offer products, gift cards, tickets, and experiences at reduced or no cost to grant the wishes of these families in need.

Even after all 11 wishes have been granted, more listeners continue to come forward to offer additional support to these same families after hearing their touching stories on air.

With all the donations CHRISTMAS WISH has received, GINA and JOE hit a 17-year milestone of raising over $12,500 to give back the LINCOLN community.

