Two months after raising a $28 million funding round led by PROXIMA MEDIA, TIKTOK rival TRILLER has announced investors and partners including SNOOP DOGG, THE WEEKND, MARSHMELLO, LIL WAYNE, YOUNG THUG, KENDRICK LAMAR, BARON DAVIS, TYGA, T.I., JAKE PAUL and TROY CARTER, THE BLUEPRINT GROUP's GEE ROBERSON, MOE SHALIZI, XO RECORDS' WASSIM SAL SLAIBY and AMIR CASH ESMAILIAN and former AVICII manager ASH POUMOURI, according to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

Also joining as investors and strategic partners are LIVE NATION URBAN President SHAWN GEE, TDE's ANTHONY "TOP DAWG" TIFFITH, RAP-A-LOT CEO JAMES PRINCE and BELIEVE DIGITAL.

These investors have raised a further $10m-plus for TRILLER, giving the company a potential valuation of $130 million.

TRILLER has agreed licensing partnerships with WARNER MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, all believed to own a minority piece of the company.

The platform says that it now has over 26.5m monthly average users and more than 75m users in total.

TIKTOK revealed that it had exactly that number of active users in the U.S. in an advertising deck back in FEBRUARY.

TRILLER claims over 500% month-over-month growth with usage time at over 20 minutes on average, with three times a day login average for users, and over an hour daily by creators.

TRILLER also allows artists and publishers to receive full stream credit when a video goes viral, with streams counted directly on TRILLER.

“For the first time, streaming will benefit all parties,” said TRILLER Executive Chairman BOBBY SARNEVESHT, also a Partner in PROXIMA MEDIA, a TRILLER partner. “The label, artists, and publishers get credit and revenue from steams and the associated streaming fees.

“Unlike other platforms, TRILLER is dedicated to artist-centric growth and directly helps artists with their billboard charts by elevating their stream counts.”

PROXIMA MEDIA founder and TRILLER partner RYAN KAVANAUGH commented, “To have the biggest names in hip hop and music join TRILLER validates the genuine need for a radical shift in the way the music industry has operated.

“Together, we are finally changing the game and making sure the music ecosystem is as it should be, as we build the MTV for today’s generation. We are a destination not just an app.”

TRILLER CEO MIKE LU added, “We are incredibly fortunate to work with some of the largest artists on the planet, and today’s announcement about our increasing portfolio of partnerships and collaborations with top labels and artists marks perhaps the most significant shift in music since the creation of streaming.

“We are truly putting the music business back together, and artists recognize the importance of Triller to the future of the industry.”

TRILLER VP Content and Strategy LAUREN BRAUN DIAMONT, said, “One of the most common questions any music app gets from music and label partners is ‘how will this app help our streaming numbers?

“TRILLER has unlocked the secrets to social streaming, by closing the loop between viral videos and music streams.”

BLUEPRINT GROUP Co-CEO GEE ROBERSON, a partner at MAVERICK and strategic advisor to TRILLER, said: “TRILLER ’s mission is to support artists and musicians, and this new partnership allows musicians to fully take credits for streams directly from TRILLER.

“This is important as those streams can now count toward their platinum and gold records. Welcome to the world of social streaming creating by TRILLER.”

BELIEVE DIGBITAL CEO/Founder DENIS LADEGAILLERIE, said.“TRILLER has always prioritized the music industry and artists.

“We’re excited to invest in TRILLER and support our artists in launching their new projects.

“This is a revolutionary deal for the music business as TRILLER has opened the path for streaming services to be accretive in value to our artists.”

THE SHALIZI GROUP Founder/CEO MOE SHALIZI said, “TRILLER has been an incredible platform for artist discovery and has helped take artists to the next level.

“Partnering and working with large, established artists like MARSHMELLO to emerging artists like RODDYRICCH, TRILLER is revolutionizing the music industry by allowing streams to count towards artists on the platform.

“This transaction demonstrates their commitment to artists and the business and deepens artists connection to their fans.”

