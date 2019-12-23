'The Upside With Callie And Jeff'

The husband and wife team of JEFF and CALLIE DAULER have created a movement of generosity and kindness through their new podcast and lifestyle brand THE UPSIDE, whose motto is “living in gratitude, finding the positive in every experience, and encouraging others to do the same.”

The two challenge their powerful community,of “UPSIDERS”, to be bighearted and find purpose. This month, they heard there were foster kids who were in need, so CALLIE and JEFF jumped at the opportunity to make sure they had a merry CHRISTMAS. They partnered with PURPOSITY, an app designed to connect people with the individual needs of those nearby, to create an UPSIDE team to meet the needs of the foster kids. Not only did the community of UPSIDERS collectively buy five gifts each for over 200 foster kids in the ATLANTA-area, they did it in under eight minutes.

Commented JEFF DAULER, “CALLIE and I knew that this community that has rallied around the mission of THE UPSIDE is responsive to taking care of each other — even total strangers. We had no doubt they could meet the needs of the kids, but never in a million years did we think it would be done in under 8 minutes! We were blown away by the generosity.”

“The UPSIDE is a beautiful example of how people can leverage technology for good,” says PURPOSITY founder, BLAKE CANTERBURY. “They are inspiring other groups of people, including companies, churches, influencers, and even families.”

The UPSIDE podcast is a daily talk show covering pop culture, current events and real-life ups and downs that is centered on finding the upside in every situation. The show officially launched on AUGUST 8th, and in less than 24 hours landed on APPLE PODCAST’s top 10 shows. The podcast, which is the cornerstone to the UPSIDE movement, is available anywhere people listen to podcasts including, iTUNES, SPOTIFY, STITCHER, RADIO.COM, iHEARTRADIO and SOUNDCLOUD. In addition to the podcast, there is a weekly newsletter, a positivity-inspired line of merchandise, and eventually live shows.

