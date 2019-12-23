Brenda Egger

BRENDA EGGER has been named Region President for iHEARTMEDIA DENVER, effective immediately.

In this post,, Egger will work closely with the programming, business and sales teams for all station brands in the DENVER, COLORADO SPRINGS and FORT COLLINS markets to oversee on-air and digital programming as well as create new business and revenue opportunities. She will report to iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP Division President JEFF TYLER.

Commented TYLER, “I’m thrilled to have someone with BRENDA’s experience and knowledge join the iHEARTMEDIA DENVER team. We have a tremendous team and strong brands in the region, and I am confident that BRENDA’s tenure in the region provides the leadership and excellence that our partners and our advertisers have come to expect.”

EGGER is an accomplished media veteran who has spent her entire media career in COLORADO, most recently serving as SVP/Market Manager for KSE RADIO. Prior to joining KSE RADIO in 2008, EGGER served as the Market Manager for CITADEL BROADCASTING in COLORADO SPRINGS. She began her career in radio sales for KOA and currently serves on the Board of the COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION..

Added EGGER, “I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to lead iHEARTMEDIA DENVER’s region of heritage and iconic radio station. Having spent my entire radio career in the state, I know the influence and impact these radio stations have on our community of listeners and business partners. I’m excited to immerse myself in my new role as Region President and collaborate with the talented and innovative team at iHEARTMEDIA.”

