Holiday Sports Auction

CUMULUS MEDIA, Sports KNBR/SAN FRANCISCO, THE 49ERS FOUNDATION and the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS' third annual 49ERS FOUNDATION HOLIDAY SPORTS AUCTION raised more than $125,000 for local BAY AREA youth sports initiatives. The two-day charity auction was broadcast from KNBR on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3rd and WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4th, from 6a to 7p (PT) and featured once-in-a-lifetime 49ERS and KNBR experiences, rare 49ERS game-used memorabilia and testimonials from previous auction winners.

The event featured on-air appearances by current 49ERS running back RAHEEM MOSTART, SUPER BOWL XXIX champion DENNIS BROWN, two-time PRO BOWL safety DONTE WHITNER and the 49ERS FOUNDATION Executive Director JUSTIN PRETTYMAN.

KNBR has partnered with the 49ERS FOUNDATION on the auction for three consecutive years, raising more than $300,000 since its inception in 2017. One hundred percent of the proceeds support the 49ERS FOUNDATION non-profit beneficiaries. For more information visit: www.49ers.com/community/foundation.

