Pandora

After over a year’s efforts, PANDORA, working closely with ADSWIZZ, has been awarded the TAG “Certified Against Fraud” Seal by the TRUSTWORTHY ACCOUNTABILITY GROUP. The TAG seal has become a baseline expectation for fraud prevention in the advertising industry, and it reassures buyers that PANDORA is following anti-fraud best practices to combat fraudulent, invalid traffic and promote greater transparency in the advertising supply chain. The TAG Certified Against Fraud Program was launched in MAY 2016.

Both PANDORA and ADSWIZZ have jointly completed a number of initiatives to not only earn the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, but also ensure the highest level of a safe, transparent, and fraud-free advertising experience.

Commented TAG CEO MIKE ZANEIS, “We are very pleased to recognize PANDORA and ADSWIZZ for their aggressive efforts to combat fraud across the digital advertising supply chain. By achieving the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, PANDORA and ADSWIZZ have made clear that they are taking rigorous steps to fight invalid traffic and protect the investments of their advertising partners. We look forward to continuing to work with them to further raise the industry’s bar on fraud prevention.”

