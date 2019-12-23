Security Challenge

ALL ACCESS has leaned that early SUNDAY(12/22), ENTERCOM had been hit with another nationwide security breach. The last one (NET NEWS 9/10), crippled the company’s digital connectivity including email and online content for days as well as user access to files.

Reports indicate that while this attack hasn’t affected the on-air content in most markets, it has in some places caused on-air headaches.

Despite newly beefed up security measures following the last breach, this ransomware attack has once again disrupted email nationwide and affected other content including thousands of employee files that are considered lost.

No word yet about when things will return to normal as the Internet team is working to once again secure the ENTERCOM Internet and Intranet services and assess damages cause by this latest criminal act.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS wishes the best for a quick recovery.

