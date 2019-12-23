China Radio International

RIVERSIDE BROADCASTING Chinese KXPD/PORTLAND, OR, has been sold to PIN INVESTMENTS LLC for $200,000, it was announced by RIVERSIDE BROADCASTING President JAMES SU.

KXPD operates with 2,200 watts daytime and 200 watts nighttime, The station is currently airing CHINESE music programming. The new owners will be changing to programming aimed at the RUSSIAN community in the local market. IRINA BARANOVA is the Managing Member of PIN INVESTMENTS, LLC .

KOZACKO MEDIA SERVICES was the exclusive broker for the buyer and seller.

« see more Net News