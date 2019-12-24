Steve Nieve (Muriel Teodori)

Renowned pianist, songwriter, composer and member of ELVIS COSTELLO's IMPOSTORS and ATTRACTIONS STEVE NIEVE will pay tribute to his bandmate with three shows in SAN DIEGO, SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES in JANUARY. THE HEARTBREAKERS' BENMONT TENCH will join him for the L.A. show at the LARGO on JANUARY 18th. The short tour will begin in SAN DIEGO on JANUARY 5th at the CASBAH and will continue in SAN FRANCISCO at CHAPEL on JANUARY 8th.

“STEVE NIEVE plays ELVIS COSTELLO with special guest AJUG” will feature musical themes from STEVE’s piano solo records “Keyboard Jungle,” “It’s Raining Somewhere,” “Lazy Point” - from “Windows” and“Welcome To The Voice”.

Singer AJUG contributed to every track on “Together” and in his unique singing style will also contribute some unexpected ELVIS COSTELLO songs. AJUG will also share some of his songs in stripped bare and unplugged styles. NIEVE and AJUG recently toured ASIA, playing in TAIWAN. In addition to compositions from COSTELLO and other artists, STEVE and AJUG will perform some MARK HOLLIS selections in tribute to the leader of the band TALK TALK.

TENCH will join NIEVE at LARGO for the L.A. show. Said NIEVE, "It’s with huge pleasure, happiness, and excitement that my good friend BENMONT TENCH, founding member of the HEARTBREAKERS, WORKS PROGRESS ADMINISTRATION, keyboards on THE WHO album out this month, this maestro of the piano is joining us on stage at LARGO. Prepare yourselves for some four-handed keyboard magic! And some deep song choices.”

In support of STEVE’s musical endeavor, COSTELLO says, "After playing 34 years with me it was almost predictable this could happen, however it's a surprise to discover these tunes revisited by my friend, never too close to the 'model' and never so far from the spirit."

STEVE adds, “Once I get in front of an audience of bold listeners with my piano, be it an upright or a grand, with these enormous songs, the evening seems to go by in a flash.”

