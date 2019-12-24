Derek Gutterman (l) and Dominic Capone (r)

Sports broadcast specialists BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA has awarded two Tri-state area college students an opportunity to qualify to win free tickets to the 2020 BSM SUMMIT in NEW YORK CITY FEBRUARY 26th and 27th. Students were asked to submit a two-minute-long video explaining why they wished to attend the conference, and share details of what they've been working on during their college experience to prepare for a career in sports media after school.

CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE SVP Sports BRUCE GILBERT was summoned by BSM President JASON BARRETT to take part in determining the winners, and the two students selected are DOMINIC CAPONE of FORDHAM UNIVERSITY and DEREK GUTTERMAN of HOFSTRA.

Said BARRETT, "We had a number of quality video submissions turned in by tri-state area students, but DOMINIC and DEREK stood out. Influencing young people to pursue our business is something each of us should take seriously. To see these young aspiring broadcasters share their enthusiasm for attending the conference was refreshing, and I'm pleased to give them the opportunity to join us and learn from the best in the business."

BSM has added four more prominent speakers for the event, including FOX SPORTS RADIO VP Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO, KRLD (NEWS RADIO 1080)/DALLAS PD GAVIN SPITTLE, EDISON RESEARCH President LARRY ROSIN and FRONT OFFICE SPORTS Senior Writer MICHAEL McCARTHY. .A special holiday sale for tickets is in effect thru DECEMBER 24th. To secure your seat and learn additional details about the SUMMIT, go here.

« back to Net News