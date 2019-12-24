Cam and Adam Weaver (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to Country singer CAM and her husband, ADAM WEAVER, who revealed over the weekend that they welcomed their first child, daughter LUCY MARVEL WEAVER, on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19th. CAM posted on social media DECEMBER 21st that the baby was “breech at 39 weeks” and delivery required “a next-day c-section.” The SONY singer kept her pregnancy a secret until revealing the news in her seventh month last OCTOBER.

The couple wed in 2016.

