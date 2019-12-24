CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q997)/ATLANTA and Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101 FIVE)/ATLANTA raised a total of $218,437 for CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA in the fifth annual Making Miracles Radiothon and the NEW COUNTRY 101 FIVE Making Miracles concert. The 13-hour Radiothon was held on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12th, and culminated on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th with the concert featuring 2019 breakout Country artist BLANCO BROWN.

CUMULUS ATLANTA has raised a total of over $1 million over the five years the stations have held the Radiothon.

NEW COUNTRY 101 FIVE (left to right): KINCAID, GARRETT LOUDIN, AMANDA DENNIHY, DALLAS McCADE

