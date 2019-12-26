Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO PPM DECEMBER '19 MONTHLY results arrive TODAY for WASHINGTON, DC; BOSTON; DETROIT; MIAMI; SEATTLE; PHOENIX; SAN DIEGO; MINNEAPOLIS; TAMPA; ST. LOUIS; DENVER; and BALTIMORE. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).



Coming FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27th: PORTLAND, OR; CHARLOTTE; PITTSBURGH; SACRAMENTO; CINCINNATI; CLEVELAND; SALT LAKE CITY; SAN ANTONIO; LAS VEGAS; KANSAS CITY; COLUMBUS, OH; and ORLANDO. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

« see more Net News