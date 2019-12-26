Ramondo & the Blade (KROQ)

LAWRENCE RAYMOND BANNISTER, an on-air personality known as RAMONDO, who was at L.A.'s legendary KROQ for 24 years off and on from 1980-2004, passed away from a brain tumor.

ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES, TWEETED the following statement: "Everyone here at KROQ is saddened to hear about the passing of former KROQ DJ RAMONDO. Sending all our thoughts and love to RAYMOND's family and friends."

Said his former partner RICHARD BLADE, who co-hosted RAMONDO and the BLADE, on FACEBOOK, "I had been talking with him over the past months and knew he was very sick but he insisted he was going to fight it and get better. Sadly, there are things that are stronger than us. Thank you, RAYMOND, for all I learned from you -- and thank you for all the laughs and happiness you brought to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and the KROQ Kids who grew up hearing your almost unlimited talent on the radio."

Added POORMAN'S MORNING RUSH Non-Comm KOCI 101.5)/ORANGE COUNTY JIM POORMAN TRENTON on FACEBOOK; "RAMONDO was the first person to put me on the radio. RAYMOND was quiet in real life, and never received the kudos he should have for being a transcendent radio talent and all-around good guy. He was also really funny. I appreciate all you did for me and our friendship. R.I.P. Dude."

BANNISTER's last known radio job was working morning drive for FLAGSTAFF RADIO AC KTMG (MAGIC 99.1)/PRESCOTT, AZ.

