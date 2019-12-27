KDDD-A Flips To Oldies

SCOTT SHANNON’s TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL arrives at HIGHWAY 64 RADIO's KDDD-A (AM 800)/Dumas, TX as the station flips from holiday music to a true oldies format. The station is also establishing a new event called “BUDDY HOLIDAY”, a recreation of the 1957 concert in DUMAS, TX. AM 800 in DUMAS, will present a one day BUDDY HOLLY tribute concert at the same location, SATURDAY JUNE 20th. “BUDDY HOLIDAY” as its called, honors both Holly and BUDDY KNOX, along with DUMAS and its roll in the beginnings of rock n roll.

