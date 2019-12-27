KOA/Denver Extends Agreement W/ "Big Al"



iHEARTMEDIA’s News/Talk KOA (850-A & 94.1)/DENVER announced a five-year broadcast agreement extension for on-air personality, ALFRED WILLIAMS, known as “BIG AL.”

Prior to joining KOA in SEPTEMBER of 2019, WILLIAMS served as a sports on-air personality in DENVER for KKFN and has been a staple for the sports community for decades.

“BIG AL has set the standard for afternoon drive radio,” said TIM HAGER, Pres. of iHEARTMEDIA DENVER. “This long-term renewal is a testament to AL’s impact and importance to iHEARTMEDIA, KOA, our partners and his legion of fans throughout COLORADO. Not only is he a tremendous talent and a great man, but he is the type of guy who you want on your team no matter what you are doing and we are so glad he’s a part of our team.”

“I’m happy and excited to sign a multi-year extension with one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the world,” said BIG AL. “I’ve learned so much in a short time about the strength of iHEART and I’ve met radio giants and artists that would make anyone blush. I’m still learning about all the areas that I can contribute to and I’m amazed by the many opportunities this role gives me to connect with the DENVER community and do what I love.

« back to Net News