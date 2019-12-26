'Jesus Is Born'

Let KANYE WEST be your SANTA CLAUS.

The hip-hop star-turned-gospel performer released his latest SUNDAY SERVICE collaboration, "Jesus Is Born," on CHRISTMAS DAY.

"Jesus Is Born" is a 19-track extension of his work with the band and in choir which KANYE told APPLE's ZANE LOW back in OCTOBER after releasing the previous "Jesus Is King" under his own name. "Jesus Is Born" is credited to SUNDAY SERVICE.

"Jesus Is Born" follows the chart-topping release of "Jesus Is King" on OCTOBER 25th, which represented his ninth album to go to #1 on the BILLBOARD 200.

WEST has also presented the gospel-based opera "Mary" at NEW YORK's LINCOLN CENTER on DECEMBER 22nd and in MIAMI (DECEMBER 8th), while premiering "Nebuchadnezzar" at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL last month.

Stream "Jesus Is Born" on APPLE MUSIC here.

