TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, NJ, collected more than 7.000 teddy bears for children in emergency situations. The NEW JERSEY STATE POLICEMAN'S BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION will receive over 7000 stuffed animals to be distributed to local law enforcement.

The “FEEL BETTER BEARS” campaign, which began NOVEMBER 23rd and concluded on DECEMBER 20th, collected new, unwrapped teddy bears and stuffed animals at 31 participating sponsor locations and NEW JERSEY 101.5 events throughout the state. All items will be sorted and delivered to the NJ STATE PBA for distribution to local law enforcement agencies in JANUARY.

Commented WKXW Market President and Chief Revenue Officer RON deCASTRO, “Thanks to the generosity of our listeners and sponsors, the NEW JERSEY STATE PBA and local police departments throughout the state will be able to comfort thousands of children in crisis. The FEEL BETTER BEARS program is a testament to the positive impact local radio has in the community.”

