The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the recovering celebrants from XTRENDS – hope you had a great holiday. As you bask in the afterglow of another seasonal disorder, be comforted by the knowledge that NIELSEN, like rust, never sleeps. The wheels of the big ratings machine grind ever on and we are here to help guide you through the maze. This is our final installment for the DECEMBER survey, which ran from 11/7 through 12/4 and saw a lot of strange artists show up in Musicbase. MARIAH CAREY was #1? It truly was a CHRISTMAS miracle.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: A Santa Sighting

Usually, this is the one market we cover that does not have a station that goes all Yule crazy. That changed this year as ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) flipped to Frosty during week #3. It seemed to help as the station posted its best 6+ share since FEBRUARY (5.8-6.6) but could only rise to #2. COX RADIO AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was #1 for the twelfth book in a row with its best outing since AUGUST (7.0-7.5). COX RADIO Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) stepped down to #3 with its lowest score in exactly a year (6.6-6.2). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) slipped to #4 (6.2-6.0). Three stations wound up splitting the check at #5. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) remained in place (5.2-4.8) while SBS Tropical WCMQ (Z92.3) stepped up from #6 (4.8-4.8). COX RADIO Urban WEDR (99JAMZ) was up two slots (4.7-4.8). It was a good month for SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7), which moved up to #8 with its best performance since MARCH (3.6-4.4).

WFEZ had its best 25-54 book since the last most wonderful time of the year as it jumped from #3 to #1. This ended WAMR’s two-book winning streak as it slipped to #2 with its first down book since JUNE. WHQT stepped back to #3 with a slight decrease and was tied with WLYF, which moved up a spot with its highest score since MAY. WXDJ returned to the top five for the first time since JUNE with a solid increase. WEDR was extremely close behind at #6 as it bounced back from a down book. A flat WMXJ slipped to #7.

We guess the youngsters in the audience really appreciate hearing BRENDA LEE because WLYF moved up to #1 18-34 with its best book in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) ended its four-book stay at #1 and slipped to #2. It was a half share behind the candy-striped leader. WEDR stepped down to #3 with its lowest mark since JUNE while WFEZ slipped to #4. WMXJ moved up to #5 with its highest share in over a year. ENTERCOM Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK) stepped back to #6 as it ended a strong three-book surge. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100).

WLYF didn’t need no stinkin’ Santa songs to remain #1 18-49. This was the third book in a row the station accomplished that feat. It just edged out WFEZ, which moved up to #2 with its best performance in exactly a year. WMIB slipped back to #3 with a slight decrease and there were four (count ‘em) four stations tied at #4. WAMR also slid from #2 while WHQT inched up from #5. WEDR advanced from #7 with a slight increase and WXDJ made the move from #8 with its highest total since APRIL.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Warm And Toasty

It might be easier to list the stations that did NOT flip to all holiday tunes. As it was, six different stations made the Claus commitment during the survey. One of the first to do so was HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9), which changed format during week two. It seemed to work as the station rose from #5 6+ to #1 (4.8-6.6). It did not quite equal last year’s 8.8 debut. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5)

ended its four-book run at #1 (7.8-6.4) and slid to #2. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW had its best showing since MAY (5.5-6.1) but still moved down to #3. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK had been tied at #3. Both stations went 4.9-5.0 and remained together at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) had its best flight since JANUARY (4.1-4.8) as it moved up to #6. ENTERCOM AC KSWD (94. 1 THE SOUND) flipped to Frosty on the same day as KRWM. However, the results were not similar as THE SOUND slipped to #9 (4.4-4.1). The other four switchers went much later in the book and we’ll see how they did next time.

Not even the polar express could derail the 25-54 juggernaut that is KQMV. The station was #1 for the twelfth book in a row as it rebounded from a down book. KRWM did move up to #2 and was tied with KUOW. Both were more than a share and a half off the lead. ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW slipped to #4 with a small loss while ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) remained at #5 as it regained all of last month’s lost share. KSWD slid from #10 to #14.

KQMV saw its double-digit 18-34 streak end at three but the station was still a dominant #1. KUOW moved up to #2 with its best outing since JANUARY but still trailed the leader by more than two shares. KISW stepped down to #3 as it returned most of last month’s huge increase. It was tied with KZOK, which advanced from a tie at #7 with its highest score in over a year. KKWF slipped to #5 while ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) stepped down to #6. It was tied with ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END). KRWM went from a tie at #13 to a tie at #8 while KSWD rose from #18 to a tie at #12.

Though it was off a bit, KQMV again dominated 18-49. KISW remained at #2 and was tied with the upwardly mobile KRWM. They were both nearly two shares off the pace. KUOW stood alone at #4 but with its best total since FEBRUARY. KKWF stepped up to #5 with its highest share since MARCH. KHTP slipped to #6 and was tied with KNDD. KSWD dropped from #8 to a tie at #13.

DETROIT: Jolly Old St. (W)Nick

This was a market that treated listeners to a double dose of Santa. The traditional fave was – and is – iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC. The station actually flipped before the book even started and solidified its hold on the #1 spot 6+ (6.2-9.5). It fell short of last year’s 12.2 share. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOMC moved up to #2 thanks to its best book in over a year (5.7-6.2). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF slipped to #3 (5.8-5.8) while its older cluster brother – BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX – stood alone at #4 (5.6-5.7). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX) slipped to #5 as it returned some of last month’s strong increase (5.6-5.2). It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) at #6 (4.8-5.1). The other holiday player was ENTERCOM AC WDZH (987 THE BREEZE). It flipped the same day as WNIC but did not fare as well. It slipped to #15 (4.0-3.1).

WRIF was the #1 25-54 station for the fifth book in a row. However, in keeping with the holiday spirit, it was forced to share with WNIC, which moved up from a tie at #3. WCSX advanced three spaces to #3 as it ended a two-book slide. WKQI was up four slots to #4 as it terminated a three-book slide. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) dropped to #5 with a slight decrease and was just ahead of WOMC, which moved up to #6 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB fell five places to #7 as it returned most of last month’s big gain. ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET) also dropped five spots – to #8 – and was tied with CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD.

WRIF had its best 18-34 book in over a year as it led the demo for the fourth straight survey. WNIC moved up three places to #2 but was still about a share behind the leader. WKQI repeated at #3 with a slight increase while ENTERCOM Country WYCD moved up to #4 as it ended a two-book slide. WJLB dropped to #5 and was tied with WMGC. Both stations were down this survey. WCSX was up three slots to #7 with a solid increase while WOMC advanced six places to a tie at #8.

For the seventh straight survey, WRIF was #1 18-49. The station also landed its largest share in over a year. Both WNIC and WKQI had been tied at #5 last time. They were no longer an item but were in much better shape than before. WNIC rose to #2 while WKQI landed at #3. WMGC slipped to #4 with a slight increase while three stations ended up at #5. WJLB fell from #2 with its lowest total since JULY. WDVD rose from #7 with a slight decrease while WCSX advanced from #9 with its first up book since AUGUST. WXYT-F dropped four places to #8 with its lowest score since the maids were last a-milking.

PHOENIX: The Legend Continues

The tales are told that the first pioneer of the all-Frosty format was iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9KEZ). Whether these are mere myths or actual facts are unimportant because the station continues to be the choice of Santa each year. This time the station flipped before the book began and tightened its 6+ grip on the market (7.1-11.0). This was well ahead of last year’s 9.7 share. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) had its best book in over a year (6.9-7.1) to remain at #2. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL accomplished the same feat as it moved up to #3 (5.8-6.6). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX slipped back to #4 (6.1-6.0). These four stations were well separated from the rest of the field. MARICOPA N/T KJZZ moved up to #5 (3.9-4.0). HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD fell to #9 (4.1-3.2).

KESZ nearly doubled its previous 25-54 share as it cracked the double-digit barrier. It moved from a tie at #3 to #1. KYOT was up slightly but had to descend from the – ahem – mountain top and camp at #2. KSLX stood alone at #3 with a slight decrease while KUPD fell back to #4 with its lowest score in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) remained at #5 and found itself tied with KOOL, which moved up a spot.

KESZ just missed hitting double digits 18-34 as it leapt from #4 to #1. Former #1 KYOT had a huge increase, which yielded its best book in over a year. Alas, it still had to step back to #2. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (93.3 ALT AZ) moved up to #3 with a solid increase. This pushed ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) back to #4 as it was off a bit. KZZP was down slightly but remained at #5. It was paired with KUPD, which fell from #2 with – again – its lowest score in over a year.

It was another rousing result for KESZ as it landed in double-digit territory 18-49. Of course, it also moved up to #1. KYOT was off slightly as its four-book winning streak came to an end. It did step back to #2. KOOL advanced four spaces to #3 with its best outing since AUGUST. KZZP moved up to #4 with a slight decrease and was tied with KDKB, which advanced from #9. KUPD fell to #6 and was tied with KALV, which stepped back from #4.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Skol!

You know how Vikings are … they love the taste of reindeer. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was Santa’s choice again this year. The station flipped during week #3 and that allowed it to move up to #4 6+ (5.9-7.0). That was behind last year when it landed an 8.7 share. Speaking of landed, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) conquered the market with its best book in over a year (7.3-7.8).

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) slipped back to #2, which ended its four-book stay at #1 (7.6-7.4). UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS slipped back to #3 (7.4-7.3). MPR N/T KNOW had its best performance in over a year (6.3-6.8) yet still moved down a spot to #5. CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS remained at #6 but posted its largest share since MAY (5.6-6.2).

Though it was off slightly, K-FAN remained the dominant player 25-54 as it won the demo for the fourth straight survey. KSTP repeated at #2 with a small loss and was two shares behind the leader. KTIS stepped up to #3 with a slight increase while CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) landed at #4 with its first up book since JUNE. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB slid to #5 as it returned all of last month’s solid increase. KQQL was close behind as it moved up to #6 thanks to a cold blast from the north. Both KNOW and KQRS had solid gains as they advanced to #8 and #9, respectively.

KSTP was in double digits 18-34 for the second book in a row. Meanwhile, #2 KXXR posted its lowest score in over a year and trailed the leader by a little more than a share. KTIS was up to #3 with its best book in over a year and was just ahead of KDWB, which slipped to #4 with its smallest share in over a year. KFXN stepped back to #5 and was just ahead of KQQL, which advanced four squares to #6. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) bounced back from a down book to move up to #7.

The top five 18-49 stations remained the same as last time. KFXN was #1 for the third straight survey while KSTP – which gave back most of last month’s solid increase – was still #2. KXXR repeated at #3 but was down for the fourth book in a row. KDWB returned at #4 with its lowest total in over a year while KTIS remained at #5 with a slight increase. KQQL leapt three places to #6 with a large increase.

From all of us at RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., thank you for wasting so much time with our column. Here’s hoping you have a safe and happy New Year!

