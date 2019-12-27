Sold

WCSR, INC. is selling AC WCSR-A-WCSR-F-W258DE/HILLSDALE, MI to MCKIBBIN MEDIA GROUP, INC. for $575,000 plus $100,000 for real property and a five-year noncompete.

In other filings with the FCC, NEW LIFE EVANGELISTIC CENTER, INC. is selling noncommercial Religion KBIY/VAN BUREN, MO to the BOARD OF REGENTS of SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY for $45,000.

SHIRE & SHORE COMMUNICATIONS LLC and AURORA BROADCASTING, LLC are selling Oldies WVVE/GRAND MARAIS, MN to DANIEL B. HATFIELD for $25,000.

ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH WAMEGO is assigning KSWZ-LP/ST. GEORGE, KS to THE SWORD OF ST. GEORGE, INC. as a gift.

CF BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Classic Country WBMI (CLASSIC HIT COUNTRY 105.5)/WEST BRANCH, MI, has been placed into receivership with MARK SANGER appointed receiver.

ROWAN COLLEGE AT BURLINGTON COUNTY is selling W236AF/BURLINGTON, NJ to RADIO SHARON FOUNDATION for $66,000. The primary station is listed as Religion WFJS-A/TRENTON.

Filing for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KHCS/PALM DESERT, CA, location and site elevation at slight variance from licensed parameters) and CATHOLIC RADIO NETWORK, INC. (KRCN-A/LONGMONT, CO, reduced power during repairs).

Applying for Silent STAs were KUTE, INC. (KZNM/TOWAOC, CO, remote control issues; KDNM/RESERVE, NM, seeking new site) and INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS (WIAA/INTERLOCHEN, MI, antenna failure duing TV antenna replacement).

And requesting an extension of its Silent STA was AFRAMSOUTH (WUMO-LP/MONTGOMERY, AL, power has been restored but service from ISP still delayed).

« see more Net News