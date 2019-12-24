-
Katy Perry Hit With $20K Court Fee Following Copyright Infringement Loss
After getting dinged with a massive, $2.79 million copyright infringement fine for infringing upon the work for Christian rapper FLAME, KATY PERRY is now getting stuck with a $20,000 bill for court costs.
Back in OCTOBER, KATY PERRY, rapper JUICY J, and a number of collaborators were fined after being found guilty of copyright infringement on the smash hit, “Dark Horse”. Now, the litigant — Christian rapper FLAME (aka MARCUS GRAY) — is adding to the tab.
