Tradia Mitchell-McCoy

RADIO ONE has named SOUTH CAROLINA native TRADIA MITCHELL-MCCOY "TRADIA With The Tea", as the new midday personality for Urban WCDX (iPOWER 92.1/104.1)/RICHMOND,VA, beginning JANUARY 6, 2020.

“Throughout our extensive search, TRADIA stood out as someone who exudes passion for Radio and a very strong work ethic to go along with her natural talent, “ said MAT MYERS, OM of RADIO ONE RICHMOND. “ We could not be happier to welcome her to the RADIO ONE RICHMOND family and are excited for all of the great things we will accomplish together!”



TRADIA joins RADIO ONE RICHMOND from WGIV in CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA where she served in a similar role.

TRADIA expressed , “I am so very excited to be joining the RADIO ONE family at iPOWER 92.1 /104.1. I’d like to first say thank you to STEVE HEGWOOD, DOC LOVE, RASHAUN GREEN and the entire staff at STREETZ 103.3 for instilling in me a great work ethic and commitment needed to grow and blossom in this business! I’m excited to bring my passion and flavor to RICHMOND VA! A special Thank you to MATT MYERS and MARSHA LANDESS for trusting me to hold down the middays. I’m coming for that number one spot! 804 I’m ready!”

« back to Net News