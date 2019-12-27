Update On Entercom Attack

Great news! ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM has indeed made substantial progress toward a recovery of a number of digital services following this week’s latest ransomware attack which first surfaced this past SUNDAY (12/22) and was first reported here, (NET NEWS 12/23).

No word on status on the hijacked files and content, however, email has been restored but is running slow as it is accessed through outside links.

There are still some internal system problems but the worst may be behind them.

Thankfully this attack had minimal effect on stations’ on-air content.

« see more Net News