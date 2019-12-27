KOST

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES' fourth annual GIVING TUESDAY RADIOTHON helped raise over $320,000 to benefit CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES.

The RADIOTHON was hosted by KOST on-air personality ELLEN K and featured on-air personalities RYAN MANNO and KARI STEELE, who attended the event and encouraged listeners to donate.

During the 12-hour event, KOST on-air personalities were joined by KTLA Morning News anchor LYNETTE ROMERO as they spoke with patient families, hospital leaders and other special guests. Celebrities who showed their support included JAMIE LEE CURTIS, JONAS BROTHERS, L.A. DODGER JUSTIN TURNER, director/producer NIGEL LYTHGOE and SANTA CLAUS.

Over the last four years, KOST 103.5 has helped to raise over $600,000 to benefit CHLA.

