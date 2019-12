Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO PPM DECEMBER '19 MONTHLY results arrive TODAY for AUSTIN; MILWAUKEE; INDIANAPOLIS; PROVIDENCE; RALEIGH-DURHAM; NORFOLK; NASHVILLE; GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM-HIGH POINT; JACKSONVILLE; WEST PALM BEACH; MEMPHIS; and HARTFORD. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '19 Ratings arrive beginning TUESDAY, JANUARY 7th for PUERTO RICO; NEW ORLEANS; OKLAHOMA CITY; MONMOUTH-OCEAN; LOUISVILLE; and BATON ROUGE.

