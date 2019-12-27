George Michael (Sodel Vladyslav/Shutterstock)

Three years to the day after the death of her brother GEORGE MICHAEL on CHRISTMAS EVE, MELANIE PANAYIOTOU has passed away from an unknown cause at 55..

MELANIE was a hairdresser.

"We can confirm that very tragically, MELANIE has passed away suddenly," the family wrote in a statement released through their lawyer, JOHN REID. "We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time... There will be no further comment."

GEORGE MICHAEL's body was found by his boyfriend on the morning of CHRISTMAS in 2016, dead at 53 of natural causes related to heart disease and a fatty liver.

Both MELANIE and GEORGE are survived by their father, known as KYRIACOS or JACK, and their sister YIODA.

"Last Christmas," a film based on GEORGE MICHAEL's hit holiday song of the same name with WHAM!, was released last month.

MELANIE wrote last month of the film, "My family and I hope you all enjoy the film and YOG's [GEORGE's] music old and new, woven beautifully into this fun, easy tale of love and self-love... As many of you know, YOG adored CHRISTMAS and he loved the idea of this film."

