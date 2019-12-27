Sleepy LaBeef

SLEEPY LaBEEF, born THOMAS PAUSLEY LaBEFF, a pioneering rock and country performer whose career began in the mid-'50s, died THURSDAY at 84. No cause was given.

The six-and-a-half-feet-tall LaBEEF was an imposing live performer and had his own chapter in PETER GURALNICK's seminal "Lost Highway: Journeys and Arrivals of AMERICAN Musicians."

His family confirmed the death on his FACEBOOK account. “It is with deep, agonizing sadness that we inform you of the news that this morning, SLEEPY LaBEEF passed on from this life to be with the Lord,” wrote his wife, LINDA. “He died at home, in his own bed, surrounded by his family who loved him, and whom he dearly loved. He lived a full and vibrant life, filled with the excitement of much travel and experience, the contentment that came from being able to spend his life doing what he loved best, and the fulfilling love of his wife, children, and grandchildren around him.”

LaBEEF continued gigging and performed at SWITZERLAND's BLUES TO BOP FESTIVAL last SEPTEMBER.

The singer released singles on labels like STARDAY in the late ’50s, COLUMBIA in the ’60s and the revived SUN imprint in the ’70s before a series of '80s albums on ROUNDER brought him to a brand-new audience, who flocked to his legendary live gigs, where he was known as the "human jukebox."

A reporter once noted a typical show of LaBEEF might start with a MERLE HAGGARD medley, a JIMMY REED blues, a country weeper and a surf instrumental into a bluegrass classic, all done at a breakneck pace.”

A documentary about him, “SLEEPY LaBEEF Rides Again,” was released in 2013. That film’s director, DAVE POMEROY, has created a GOFUNDME page to raise $5,000 for his funeral expenses.

LaBEEF shared bills with CHUCK BERRY, BUDDY HOLLY and FATS DOMINO, though he told SHEREE HOMER for her book, "Dig That Beat!," his favorites were GEORGE JONES, BILL MONROE and SISTER ROSETTA THARPE. ,

“Success is nice,” he said, “but if you have it in your heart, then you don’t get into [this] to make a bunch of money. You do it because you love the music. That love keeps me going, and I thank the Lord for the strength to do it. I never had a No. 1 record, but I am glad to be performing.”

