The Road To Digital Recovery

Over the weekend, ALL ACCESS received more encouraging news regarding ENTERCOM's on-going recovery from the latest ransomeware attack (NET NEWS 12/27).

By the time you are reading this it looks like email capabilities will have been fully restored with no slowdowns using external links.

A few other internal hoops to still jump through for now for some systems, but reports are that all compromised content and digital assets have been recovered and restored as well.

Good news for all, heading into 2020.

« see more Net News