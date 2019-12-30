WSOU To Rock It Live

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY student-run Rocker WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ will seize the decade change by sending three student journalists, WILNIR LOUIS, JUSTIN MORRIS, and ZACH COONEY, to brave mid-30s temps in TIMES SQUARE to report live on the NEW YEAR’s EVE festivities from 8P until the famous ball and its nearly 2,700 WATERFORD CRYSTALS drops at 12M.

The coverage will be interwoven around WSOU’s NEW YEAR’s EVE programming, “THE BEST METAL OF THE 2010s,” which features the top heavy metal songs of the twenty-teens as selected by the station’s staff and alumni.

Station News Director and senior ROBERT TOWEY noted that reporting on major news events is an essential part of the station’s experiential-learning mission. “Covering the ball drop and the merry mayhem in TIMES SQUARE helps give our staff hands-on experience in live on-the-street reporting and producing their own broadcast packages for air."

MORRIS noted, "This is one of the biggest events of the year, and I can’t wait to be in the middle of the action covering NEW YEAR’s EVE from TIMES SQUARE. It’s an amazing opportunity, not just to get more field reporting experience, but to give our listeners a unique perspective to help them ring in the new year.”

« see more Net News