A Tribute To Imus

As ALL ACCESS first reported on FRIDAY (NET NEWS 12/27), legendary and controversial morning radio star DON IMUS passed away at the age of 79. He was hospitalized on CHRISTMAS EVE in COLLEGE STATION, TX.

BENZTOWN is providing a free audio tribute to IMUS and his nationally syndicated “IMUS IN THE MORNING” radio show, which he retired from in MARCH 2018, telling CBS NEWS at the time he was suffering from emphysema.

Known to listeners as the "I-MAN", IMUS spoke his mind on politics, pop culture and other topics -- often landing him in hot water.

The DON IMUS audio tribute was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by TOM BAKER. You can access it, here.

