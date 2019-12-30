Sold

TEGNA is selling the SAN DIEGO radio stations it acquired when it bought CBS and CW affiliate KFMB-TV (CBS 8/CW 5) in late 2017, spinning the stations, News-Talk KFMB-A and Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 SAN DIEGO), to LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO ACQUISITION, LLC for $5 million.. LOCAL MEDIA operates Urban AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5), Top 40 XHTZ (Z90), and Alternative XETRA-F (91X)/TIJUANA in the SAN DIEGO market.

In other filings with the FCC, NORTHERN RADIO OF PETOSKEY, INC. is selling Rock WKLZ-F/PETOSKEY, MI to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $422,000.

CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC. is selling noncommercial Spanish Religion KRVP/FALFURRIAS, TX to LA VOS DE DIOS COMUNIDAD CRISTIANA, INC. for $75,000 ($15,000 cash, $60,000 in a promissory note).

And SKY CITY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WYAL-A/SCOTLAND NECK, NC due to lightning damage.

